Theresa May Confirms UK Will Quit Single Market As She Sets Out Her Brexit Goals

In a landmark speech in London this lunchtime, the prime minister said her Government wanted to regain control of the UK’s immigration policies - meaning membership of the single market was impossible.

May also announced the UK would no longer be members of the customs union in its current form, in order to enable the country to seek trade deals across the globe.

Other key announcements included Parliament would get a vote on the final Brexit deal, and the UK would try to negotiate a transitional period once the two-year Article 50 period has expired.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, who is calling for a second referendum, accused the prime minister of carrying out a “theft of democracy”.

Speaking in Lancaster House at just before 12noon, May said: “What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single market.

“European leaders have said many times that membership means accepting the four freedoms of goods, capital, services and people, and being out of the EU but a member of the single market would mean complying with the EU’s rules and regulations that implement those freedoms without having a vote on what those rules and regulations are.”

She added: “It would, to all intents and purposes, mean not leaving the EU at all.”

