Theresa May Called 'Madam Brexit' By Translator For Polish Prime Minister

Theresa May has been given a new nickname: “Madam Brexit.”

As part of her visit to Poland on Thursday, the prime minister held a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Morawiecki’s introductory comments about the future UK-Polish relationship were translated in real time into English by a translator in the room.

″It’s very important for us that this cooperation, even though it will be based soon on different rules, and different regulations than it has been so far because of Brexit, because as Madam Brexit said, Brexit is Brexit,” the translator said.

Given May was stuck with the “Maybot” tag during the general election, “Madam Brexit” is probably more more her sort of thing.