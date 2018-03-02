From Paul Waugh

Every band faces the problem of the difficult third album. And Theresa May and her Brexit Boys, a group dogged by rumours of an imminent split, were no different today.

Her debut Lancaster House work was full of hard Brexit tracks, warning the EU that failure to find a trade deal would be an act of ‘calamitous self-harm’ – for them, not us. Humbled by a general election defeat, May’s second major recording in Florence had a more emollient vibe, with ‘Status Quo’ riffs on cash payments, migration and EU rules in a transition period.

Today ‘Mansion House’ had some more experimental stuff, while echoing earlier tunes. Most notable today was the PM’s offer to keep paying ‘ongoing financial contributions’ with ‘reciprocal binding commitments’ on EU trade rules and regulatory bodies. Her call for a ‘deep and broad’ relationship may be dismissed by the EU as yet more ‘negotiation by adjective’. And her idea of ‘mutual recognition’ has already been dismissed by Michel Barnier as unworkable. Yet Brussels may welcome May’s tone of pragmatic compromise (not least on Northern Ireland) – and her frank admission that in “certain ways our access to each other’s markets will be less than it is now”.

The best British band to pull off the third album trick was The Clash, with ‘London Calling’. May’s effort today was certainly not an instant classic. It may be met with a collective ‘meh’ by the public and stock markets alike. But in Brussels, and maybe the country, there will be relief that she’s at least changed her tune.