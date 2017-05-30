Theresa May abandoned key parts of her child obesity strategy because she is not a parent, the founder of a restaurant chain has claimed.

Thomasina Miers, who won Masterchef in 2005 and went on to found Mexican eatery Wahaca, told the Hay Festival that measures such as banning junk food advertising would not have disappeared from the strategy if the PM had children, the Times reported.

The omission of measures such as restrictions on advertising sugary and fatty foods, as well as product placement pushing unhealthy snacks, was strongly criticised by the Heath Select Committee, medical experts and the likes of former HuffPost UK guest editor Jamie Oliver.