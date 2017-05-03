Theresa May suffered what has been suggested to be her “bacon sandwich” moment on Tuesday after pausing for a quick snack while on the campaign trail - but was her meal moment really worse than Ed Milibands’?
The unfortunate images of May chowing down on chips emerged from a walkabout in Mevagissey on the north Cornwall coast, quickly prompting many to make fun of her.
Former Labour leader Miliband was skewered by many when he was snapped eating a bacon sarnie during the 2015 campaign.
Some even suggested his culinary skills were a reflection of his ability to run the country...
But while some were quick to draw a comparison between the two meal moments, many on social media pointed out that May wasn’t getting nearly as much flak as Miliband.
Not surprisingly, Miliband later expressed solidarity with May:
But which was worse? Have your say in our vote...