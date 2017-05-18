Theresa May has cemented the Conservatives’ commitment to bring back fox hunting by pledging a free vote for MPs if the Tories secure a majority in the General Election. The commitment would allow MPs to repeal the Hunting Act 2004, which bans fox hunting in its traditional form. David Cameron attempted a similar move in 2015, but had to abandon his hope of bringing back the controversial bloodsport after SNP MPs vowed to vote against it.

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May confirms Conservatives will hold a free vote on fox hunting.

Last week May revealed that she had “always been in favour” of fox hunting. Now the Conservative manifesto, which was launched on Thursday, confirms her commitment to hold a free vote on the issue. “We will grant a free vote, on a government bill in government time, to give parliament the opportunity to decide the future of the Hunting Act,” the document states The League Against Cruel Sports said there was “no justification for attacking a law that has helped stop cruelty to so many animals”. Eduardo Gonçalves, Chief Executive of the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “If the Hunting Act is repealed, weakened or replaced by a weaker law, then the number of animals being helped would be zero. “That’s the stark reality. If people and our election candidates, of all parties, genuinely care about animal welfare then we ask them not to be bamboozled by those who want to hunt animals for fun and are desperately trying to justify it.”