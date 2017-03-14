Theresa May has confirmed she intends to trigger Article 50 before the end of March.

Last night the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill cleared the House of Lords and the prime minister said it would receive royal assent “in the coming days”.

May will then have been handed the authority by parliament to begin the formal Brexit negotiations with Brussels.

In a statement to the House of Commons today, May said this would be a “defining moment for our whole country”.

It had been widely speculated that the legislation would have been given royal assent this morning - allowing May to trigger Article 50 today.

However the prime minister has decided not to act as quickly. “I will return to this House before the end of the month to notify when I have formally triggered Article 50,” she told the Commons.

May said there were a “number of processes that will take place in advance” of her notifying the EU.

Jeremy Corbyn accused May of being “complacent” about Brexit after she said “no deal” with the EU was better for the UK than a “bad deal”. The Labour leader warned “no deal is a bad deal”.