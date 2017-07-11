A public inquiry will be held into the NHS contaminated blood scandal that left 2,400 people dead, Theresa May has announced.

The Prime Minister revealed the decision to her Cabinet on Tuesday morning, delighting campaigners and families affected by what has been described as “one of the greatest peacetime disasters” to hit the UK.

Thousands of patients - many of them haemophiliacs - died in the 1970s and 1980s after being given tainted blood infected with hepatitis and HIV. A further 2,500 people survived but still suffer from substantial health issues.

Supplies of the clotting agent Factor VIII were imported from the US, some of which turned out to be infected.

Some of the plasma used to make the product is alleged to have come from donors like American prison inmates and drug addicts, who sold their blood for cash.

The PM said: “I’m determined that when you see cases like this, where I think people have suffered injustice, that we do deal with them, that we do ensure that people who have waited far too long, who have been through pain and hardship, are given the answers they deserve.”

No.10 confirmed that it would consult families on the shape of the new probe, which will take the form of either a judge-led public inquiry or a panel similar to that which investigated the Hillsborough disaster.

The campaign group Contaminated Blood Campaign tweeted its response.