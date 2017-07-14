A Romanian journalist got into a plush party to ask Theresa May and Davis about Brexit, in two incredibly awkward exchanges.

The Spectator’s annual summer party is meant to be a space for journalists and senior politicians to meet and talk off-the-record in a relaxed setting.

GQ columnist Nimrod Kamer, who claimed to have “blagged” his way into the party on Thursday night, filmed myself gradually edging toward the the group at which the prime minister was standing.

After getting May to pose for what she thought was a photo, then says: “I’m a Romanian passport holder. I’m about to get deported.”