Jeremy Corbyn has told Theresa May to “show some humanity” and make it free to call the Universal Credit helpline.

Speaking during prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, the Labour leader said people were being “driven into poverty” by the new benefits system.

Calls to the Universal Credit helpline can cost up to 9p a minute from a landline, or between 3p and 55p a minute from a mobile. In Wales the calls are free.

“The prime minister talks about helping the poorest, but the reality is a very different story,” he said. “Will the prime minister today show some humanity intervene and make at least he helpline free?”

A spokesperson for the prime minister said people concerned about the cost of the helpline can ask to be called back straight away to avoid being charged.

“Most of the issues can be resolved online. But if there are issues where people feel they need to call a hotline and are concerned about cost, they can say straight away and DWP [Department for Work and Pensions] will ring them straight back at no cost. So there is a call-back option which people can use,” the spokesperson said.

But a Labour source dismissed the government’s defence of its helpline. “The No.10 line that you can ask for a ‘call back’ is a joke as they’ve cut so many staff you can’t get through and are held in a queue.”