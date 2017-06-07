Theresa May Wishes Diane Abbott A 'Speedy Recovery' On Her Final Day Of Campaigning

Theresa May today wished Diane Abbott a “speedy recovery” as she embarked on her final days campaigning in the General Election.

The Prime Minister’s day started at 5.30am with a visit to Smithfield Market in London, before travelling down to a bowling club in Southampton.

May, along with her husband Philip, then took a plane from Southampton to Norfolk to address activists on the outskirts of Norwich.

Speaking to journalists on the 30 minute flight, May was asked to give her reaction to the news that Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary had been replaced less than 24 hours before the polls opened.

She said: “How Jeremy Corbyn manages his shadow Cabinet is for him.

“I just wish Diane a speedy recovery.”