Tory MP Says She Has Received Threats After Telegraph 'Brexit Mutineers' Story

A Tory MP named among 15 rebels in the Daily Telegraph’s controversial ‘Brexit mutineers’ front page story says she has received threats.

Anna Soubry raised a point of order in the Commons on Wednesday, in which she revealed her office had been forced to report five offensive and threatening posts made to her on Twitter following the article’s publication on Tuesday evening.

Soubry is among several MPs - including father of the house Ken Clarke, former minister Nicky Morgan, ex-Attorney General Dominic Grieve and select committee chairs Tom Tugendhat and Sarah Wollaston - outed by the paper as preparing to vote against a government amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill which would see the UK’s Brexit date enshrined in law.

Less than two hours earlier, at Prime Minister’s Questions, Theresa May sought to distance herself from the article.

Conservative MP Michael Tomlinson asked his party leader if she agreed with him that “it’s part of our job to scrutinise, to debate considered amendments...importantly that we come together and deliver Brexit for our country and the British people.”