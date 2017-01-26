PA/PA Wire Donald Trump and Theresa May are due to meet on Friday.

A defiant Theresa May has shrugged off criticism of her trip to build close ties with Donald Trump, declaring “opposites attract”. As she flew into the US amid a growing row over the new US President’s backing for the torture of terror suspects, the Prime Minister insisted that it was in Britain’s interest to forge the strongest possible “special relationship” with the White House. Speaking to reporters on her official plane, May stressed on Thursday that the UK stood by its firm opposition to the use of ‘enhanced interrogation’ techniques and signalled she was ready to end intelligence co-operation with the CIA if they were used. The PM, who on Friday will be the first world leader to meet Trump since he became President, said that she would be “frank” with him about the United States’ international “obligations” on issues such as the Iran nuclear deal, Nato and a resurgent Russia. But when asked what an English “vicar’s daughter” would have in common with a brash New York billionaire, the PM replied: “Haven’t you ever noticed? Opposites attract.” The remark underlined her determination to build close links with the new administration on her two-day trip, despite a fierce backlash at Trump’s fresh support for torture of detainees held by US forces.

The US President sparked anger when he declared in his first full TV interview that torture “absolutely works” in getting valuable intelligence from suspects. A draft Presidential order also plans to resurrect CIA “black site” prisons used across the globe to hold suspects. May, who has been accused by Labour and Tory MPs of cosying up to Trump, said: “We condemn torture and my view on that won’t change – whether I’m talking to you or talking to the President.” Pressed on whether the UK would not share intelligence with agencies that use inhumane treatment of detainees, she replied: “The UK’s position on the issue of torture and the use of torture has not changed. Our policy is the same as it has been. We condemn torture.” Current British guidance to intelligence agencies bars cooperation with nations that use torture. When asked if the UK would no longer work with the US if it returned to using techniques such as “waterboarding”, May said: “Our guidance is very clear about the position that the UK takes, and our position has not changed.” May was repeatedly asked if she agreed with Trump that torture “works”. She replied: “The real question you should be asking is what do we think about torture? What we think about torture is we condemn it. “We do not believe in torture. That position has been clear for some time and that position is not going to change.” May flew into Philadelphia on Thursday to deliver a speech to the Republican Party’s biannual “Retreat” conference, the first foreign leader to do so. Her address was due to come just minutes after Trump’s own speech to the party, which has a majority in both Houses of Congress and is still reeling from Trump’s populist but divisive campaign for the Presidency.

Matt Slocum/AP President Donald Trump walks off Air Force One, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, after arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, before speaking at the Republican Congressional retreat.