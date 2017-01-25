Theresa May is to present Donald Trump with a traditional Scottish friendship drinking bowl - also known as a “loving cup”.

When the two of them meet at the White House formally for the first time, the Prime Minister will hand over the US President a “Quaich”.

The silver two-handed cup, which is used as a sporting trophy but also in weddings, is a nod to Trump’s Scottish roots.

Prized by ancient clan chiefs as a token of hospitality, they were used originally as drinking vessels but became symbols of friendship.

They are also used as a ceremonial present in weddings, topped up with whisky, usually by the bride, and then passed around for the wedding party to sip once the legal proceedings have been concluded.