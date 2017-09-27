Theresa May’s lobbying and “hand-holding” of Donald Trump has failed to stop the US imposing a massive interim tariff on a new model of passenger jet manufactured by Bombardier, one of Northern Ireland’s biggest employers.

Thousands of jobs in the country are now at risk and the Prime Minister has been accused of being “asleep at the wheel” over the imposition of the punitive import duty.

The US Department of Commerce (DoC) imposed an interim tariff of nearly 220% on new planes, sparked by complaints from rival Boeing that Bombardier received unfair state subsidies from the UK and Canada, allowing the sale of airliners at below cost prices in the US.