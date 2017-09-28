Theresa May has admitted the Conservative Party was not prepared when she called a snap general election.

The Prime Minister, who saw her Commons majority wiped out after calling a snap poll against the backdrop of a strong lead, surprisingly said the six weeks between calling the vote and polling day meant “you’ve not been able to prepare people for it”.

Speaking ahead of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, May - who has been widely criticised for her performance on the campaign trail - said the Tory campaign had been too centralised and needed to look again at the way it used social media.

In an interview with the former Tory leader Lord Howard for Parliament’s The House magazine, May conceded: “There weren’t the links with the centre that there should have been. That’s one of the issues we need to look at.

“With a snap election, of course you have to do a little more from the centre, in relation to the selection of candidates. But I think it’s in relation to ensuring that the campaign at the centre is reflecting what’s happening at the grassroots.”

Asked whether the snap election was a “significant factor” in the result, she replied:

“I think it was, because by definition in a snap election you’ve not been able to prepare people for it. So out there people have to work quite quickly to put their local campaigns together, and you do get slightly more of a central approach. “We need to look at that very carefully, and to make sure we get the connection between what people want to do locally and the central campaign.”

May acknowledged her central message of a “country that works for everyone” had not got through to voters.

“When I came into Downing Street I stood on the steps and I set out my platform for the future. That didn’t come through in the election – the sense of a country that works for everyone, and the way that I wanted to take that forward. I think that was one issue,” she said.