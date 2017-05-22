A man has been arrested after staging a protest as Theresa May arrived at a campaign event in Wrexham on Monday, according to reports.
A BBC reporter tweeted that the man, named only as ‘Conor’, was arrested for breaching the peace.
When the Prime Minister drove up to the community centre, he reportedly played a hunting bugle and shouted “save our wildlife, kill May”, Metro said.
Conor continued to shout as officers carried him away to nearby police vans saying: “This is the fascist state that we are living in under Theresa May’s regime.”
He was said to be protesting against “(fox) hunting, austerity, fracking, the lot”.
Video posted on Twitter shows the man being carried away from the event as a person can be heard saying “there’s no need for what you’re doing... he’s done nothing wrong.”
North Wales Police are yet to respond to a request for comment.