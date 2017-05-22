All Sections
    • NEWS
    22/05/2017 11:26 BST | Updated 22/05/2017 14:25 BST

    Theresa May Speech In Wrexham Sees Man Dramatically Arrested For Protesting Against Fox Hunting

    The man was arrested for breaching the peace.

    A man has been arrested after staging a protest as Theresa May arrived at a campaign event in Wrexham on Monday, according to reports.

    A BBC reporter tweeted that the man, named only as ‘Conor’, was arrested for breaching the peace. 

    When the Prime Minister drove up to the community centre, he reportedly played a hunting bugle and shouted “save our wildlife, kill May”, Metro said. 

    PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images
    A man was arrested in Wrexham on Monday for staging a protest before Theresa May arrived for a political event
    PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images
    The man was carried away by police for breaching the peace
    PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images
    The man, referred to only as Conor, said he was protesting against '(fox) hunting, austerity, fracking, the lot'

    Conor continued to shout as officers carried him away to nearby police vans saying: “This is the fascist state that we are living in under Theresa May’s regime.”

    He was said to be protesting against “(fox) hunting, austerity, fracking, the lot”. 

    Video posted on Twitter shows the man being carried away from the event as a person can be heard saying “there’s no need for what you’re doing... he’s done nothing wrong.”

    North Wales Police are yet to respond to a request for comment. 

    Conversations