Theresa May has been accused of making a stronger case for remaining in the European Union than leaving it with her high profile Brexit speech.

In her much-hyped appearance in Florence on Friday afternoon, May confirmed she wants the UK be given a two-year transition period after it leaves EU, meaning nothing will really be happening for at least another four years.

The Prime Minister also talked about forming a new partnership with the EU “that can stand strongly together in the world” and said she wants the UK to be the “strongest friend and partner” in the future.

However, many people have pointed out that the UK and the EU did used to be close partners. They were, if you will, in a union.