Theresa May has sought to quell anger over the Grenfell Tower disaster by inviting survivors to Downing Street - after the embattled PM was forced to flee crowds of furious residents on Friday.

Residents and volunteers will attend a private session at No 10 on Saturday, it was reported, after intense criticism of May’s approach in the aftermath of the blaze, which claimed at least 30 lives and injured dozens more.

Residents of the destroyed tower said May was far too slow to visit the stricken community, that the building had been unsafe and that officials have failed to give enough information and support to those who have lost relatives and their homes.