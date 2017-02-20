Theresa May sits on the steps of the throne in the House of Lords to watch the opening of the Brexit Bill debate

Theresa May “eyeballed” unelected peers today after she issued a stark warning to the House of Lords not to frustrate the British public’s decision to back Brexit. As the Lords started discussing the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, the Prime Minister said that she didn’t want “anyone holding up what the British people want”. The upper chamber has an anti-Tory majority and is threatening to amend the legislation to give unilateral rights to EU citizens in the UK and to give Parliament a vote on the final Brexit deal with Brussels. But May arrived in the Lords to watch part of the debate on Monday, as if to personally embody a reminder of the Commons’ thumping majority backing the Brexit bill. Flanked by a Tory peer and a fellow Cabinet minister, she took the unusual step of sitting on the steps of the Queen’s throne in the chamber, as she is allowed to do as a member of the Privy Council.

Theresa May here, watching the House of Lords debate Brexit from next to the Queen's throne pic.twitter.com/jpNmkBPaEn — Jon Stone (@joncstone) February 20, 2017

Tory commentator Tim Montgomerie had his take on the unusual tactic

Clever, respectful but also a teeny bit intimidating from Number 10 https://t.co/BA2rz67Lup — Tim Montgomerie ن (@montie) February 20, 2017

And Simon Blackwell, the script writer for political comedies ‘The Thick Of It’ and ‘Veep’, couldn’t resist this interpretation.

@MichaelPDeacon "Nice chamber you got here, be a shame if anything...happened to it." — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) February 20, 2017

Former Labour Lords leader Jan Royall pointed out how unusual the move was

Theresa May on the steps of the throne to listen to the beginning of the Article 50 debate. Amazing. Never known the PM to be present — Janet Royall (@LabourRoyall) February 20, 2017

And some on Twitter photoshopping May’s throne link

Theresa May sitting at the base of the Queen's throne in the House of Lords pic.twitter.com/ytA3NmyFfZ — Joe Preston (@upthewoodenhill) February 20, 2017

Labour’s leader in the Lords, Baroness Smith of Basildon, made a barbed remark about May’s decision to sit on the throne. Prime Ministers usually watch proceedings in the Lords from the bar of the House. “How pleasing it is to see distinguished guests visiting from the other place today,” Baroness Smith said. She added that her party would not wish to overturn or block the bill, but would try to make ministers think again about key aspects. On a trip to Stoke-on-Trent to back the Conservative by-election campaign hours earlier, May gave a stark warning that she did not want the bill amended in any way. Asked directly about the expected votes by the Lords, which could delay the bill by a week, she told ITV Central: “Properly there will be a debate and scrutiny in the House of Lords”.

“But I don’t want to see anyone holding up what the British people want, what the people of Stoke-on-Trent voted for last year, which is for us to deliver Brexit.” For the avoidance of doubt, she added: “[The bill] was not amended [in the House of Commons]. I hope that the House of Lords will pay attention to that.” The PM’s words came as Downing Street played down the amendments threat, stating that that what the Lords does “is a matter for the House of Lords”, adding that MPs passed the bill by a ratio of five to one. A No.10 spokesman stressed that the legislation, which will allow May to trigger the formal Article 50 process of quitting the EU, was designed to enact “will” of the people expressed in the EU referendum in June 2016.

Christopher Furlong/PA Wire Theresa May visits a pottery factory in Stoke with by-election candidate Jack Brereton