'Why Are You Putting Disabled People Through Misery?' Theresa May Grilled On Benefit Cuts By Voters

Theresa May was asked to explain why she was putting disabled people though “misery” today as she was grilled over benefit cuts and the NHS.

The Prime Minister subjected herself to questions from voters in a special Facebook Live with ITV News dominated by disability benefit cuts and funding to the NHS.

May denied she had plans to “sell off” the health service, but admitted some disability assessments could be improved when it came to dealing with people with mental illness and learning difficulties.

The grilling came just hours after May was confronted by an angry voter in Oxfordshire, who told the PM: “I want my Disability Living Allowance to come back.”

In the Facebook Live, hosted by ITV’s Robert Peston, May was asked about the “misery” she has put disabled people through “by reducing their benefits.”

The Tory leader replied: “One of the things we have been doing is focusing payments on those who are most in need, but some of the changes that maybe being referred to are around those who are considered to be eligible to get into the work place where there is other support available to help them get into the work place.

She added: “We recognise there have been issues around that process of making assessments and of course one of the interesting areas is in relation to learning disabilities and mental health.

“Obviously this is an area of particular concern in making sure assessments are right because very often people feel – and I know people with learning disabilities or mental health feel – because they don’t necessarily look as if there’s a problem, sometimes people assess them in a different way.

“We want to make sure we’re getting those assessments absolutely right for those people.”