Theresa May has seized on Labour’s failure to expel Ken Livingstone as proof of that the Opposition is “a long way away from the common, centre ground” of British politics.

The Prime Minister launched the Conservatives’ local elections campaign with a savage attack on Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership and on his party’s “ideological obsessions” and “the depths to which it has now sunk”.

At the event in Nottinghamshire - where the Tories are hoping to take the County Council from Labour control - May declared that Livingstone has been let “off the hook” despite his remarks linking Hitler to Jews and Zionism.

Corbyn acted swiftly on Wednesday to order a fresh probe into the former London Mayor’s conduct, following a backlash over the decision to merely extend his suspension from the party for another year.

Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee will now review remarks made by Livingstone since he was first suspended in April 2016 after telling a radio show that Hitler supported a Jewish homeland.