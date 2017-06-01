She’s been accused of simply parroting stock phrases such as “strong and stable” during this election campaign - and Theresa May’s latest brush with a local news reporter has done nothing to help her.

The prime minister spoke to Sam Blackledge, the Plymouth Herald’s chief reporter, while on the campaign trail in the Devon port city.

But the exchange has been branded “three minutes of nothing”.

The local reporter was left scratching his head following the encounter after it appeared that May had left virtually every question he asked unanswered.

In his recollection of the meeting in the Herald, Blackledge detailed some of his questions and the non-answers he received…

Sam Blackledge: “Two visits in six weeks to one of the country’s most marginal constituencies – is she getting worried?” Theresa May: “I’m very clear that this is a crucial election for this country.” SB: “Plymouth is feeling the effects of military cuts. Will she guarantee to protect the city from further pain?” TM: “I’m very clear that Plymouth has a proud record of connection with the armed forces.” SB: “How will your Brexit plan make Plymouth better off?” TM: “I think there is a better future ahead for Plymouth and for the whole of the UK.” SB: “Will you promise to sort out our transport links?” TM: “I’m very clear that connectivity is hugely important for Plymouth and the south-west generally.”

The bizarre exchange prompted much criticism online...