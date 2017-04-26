"I like Corbyn but..." @theresa_may attacks @HackneyAbbott and @jeremycorbyn , Corbyn returns to his question on the NHS #PMQs pic.twitter.com/xoFWWlKJ8Z

Theresa May used the final PMQs before the general election to launch a fierce attack on Jeremy Corbyn’s fitness to be prime minister.

Ahead of the June 8 vote, both May and Corbyn sought to hammer home their campaign slogans above the noise of cheering and jeering backbenchers.

The prime minister chose to theatrically wave a printout from a Corbyn-supporting “I like Corbyn, but” website which had been linked to on Twitter by shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.

The website, which has now been removed, attempted to answer criticisms of Corbyn.

However rather dismantling Tory hits on Corbyn, the site allowed the prime minister to reel off a list of attack lines on the Labour leader.

May said: “I did note this week that the shadow home secretary has been campaigning in her own personal way, she has directed her supporters to a website, ‘I like Corbyn, but’.

“It says, ‘how will he pay for all this?’, but I’ve heard he’ll increase taxes, but I’ve heard he’s a terrorist sympathiser’.”

The prime minister added “Even his own supporters know he’s not fit to run this country”.

“They are right to be worried. Unable to denied our country, determined to raise taxes on ordinary workers, no plans to mange our economy,” she said.