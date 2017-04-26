Theresa May used the final PMQs before the general election to launch a fierce attack on Jeremy Corbyn’s fitness to be prime minister.
Ahead of the June 8 vote, both May and Corbyn sought to hammer home their campaign slogans above the noise of cheering and jeering backbenchers.
The prime minister chose to theatrically wave a printout from a Corbyn-supporting “I like Corbyn, but” website which had been linked to on Twitter by shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.
The website, which has now been removed, attempted to answer criticisms of Corbyn.
However rather dismantling Tory hits on Corbyn, the site allowed the prime minister to reel off a list of attack lines on the Labour leader.
May said: “I did note this week that the shadow home secretary has been campaigning in her own personal way, she has directed her supporters to a website, ‘I like Corbyn, but’.
“It says, ‘how will he pay for all this?’, but I’ve heard he’ll increase taxes, but I’ve heard he’s a terrorist sympathiser’.”
The prime minister added “Even his own supporters know he’s not fit to run this country”.
“They are right to be worried. Unable to denied our country, determined to raise taxes on ordinary workers, no plans to mange our economy,” she said.
During the longest PMQs on record, almost an hour, May repeatedly crowbarred a contrast between “strong and stable leadership” under the her to a “coalition of chaos” under Corbyn.
Tory backbenchers also helped out by trotting out “strong and stable” line when asking questions.
Corbyn used his questions to push his election message. “Strong leadership is about standing up for the many, not the few,” he said.
“When it comes to the prime minister and the Conservatives they only look after the richest, not the rest. They are strong against the weak and weak against the strong.
“Far from building a strong economy, schools and the NHS are being cut; people can’t afford homes’ millions can’t make ends meet. That doesn’t add up to a stronger economy for anyone.”
He added: “The election on 8 June is a choice between a Conservative government for the few and a Labour government that will stand up for all of our people.”
The Labour leader also returned to his practise of reading out questions from members of the public on a variety of subject areas - a tactic he pioneered but has used less frequently over the course of his time in the job.
May, summing up her pitch to voters, told the Commons: “In something over six weeks we will be back at these despatch boxes again and the only question is where will we be standing. Who will be prime minister of this great country.
“He says the choice is clear, and the choice is clear - every vote for him is a vote for a chaotic Brexit, every vote for me is a vote to strengthen my hand in negotiating the best deal for Britain.
“Every vote for him is a vote to weaken our economy....and every vote for him is a vote for a coalition of chaos - a weak leader propped up by the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Nationalists.
She added: “Every vote for me is a vote for strong and stable leadership in the national interest, building a stronger and more secure future for this country.”
Shortly before PMQs, Ipsos MORI released a poll which showed May was on course for a comfortable election victory.
The survey showed the Conservative party on 49% (up 6 points from March) while Labour trail at 26% (down 4).
However last night shadow chancellor John McDonnell said while Labour was “miles behind” in the polls, his party should not worry as polls have frequently been proved wrong.