Theresa May Did The Mexican Wave At France V England Game And It Was Something

It’s been a tough day for Theresa May to add to a terrible week.

Trolled by Jeremy Corbyn in the Commons, an elusive deal with the DUP still not secured, and speaking in the Commons before the Sergeant at Arms has replaced the mace (we’ve all done it).

And things got off to an inauspicious start as the Prime Minister held a press conference with Emmanuel Macron during a summit in Paris, her notes blowing away as the French President began his opening remarks.