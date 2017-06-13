All Sections
    13/06/2017 23:02 BST | Updated 14/06/2017 00:29 BST

    Theresa May Did The Mexican Wave At France V England Game And It Was Something

    Her papers blew away too.

    It’s been a tough day for Theresa May to add to a terrible week.

    Trolled by Jeremy Corbyn in the Commons, an elusive deal with the DUP still not secured, and speaking in the Commons before the Sergeant at Arms has replaced the mace (we’ve all done it).

    And things got off to an inauspicious start as the Prime Minister held a press conference with Emmanuel Macron during a summit in Paris, her notes blowing away as the French President began his opening remarks.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Oops-a-daisy ...

    ’Strong and stable’ not so much.

    Perhaps a good way to relieve the blues is a night at the football.

    To that end, the PM was Macron’s guest at the France v England friendly in the French capital.

    But the metaphors just kept coming, this time by way of a Mexican wave.

    It didn’t look entirely comfortable (or, at least, this is what a much shared image suggested).

    It didn’t take long for the memes to drop.

    But maybe this was a rare glimpse of the human behind the ‘Maybot’?

