Theresa May Mocks Donald Trump's Hands At Tory Donor Bash

Theresa May has joked about the size of US President Donald Trump’s hands, the Daily Telegraph has reported.
The Prime Minister reportedly told an audience of Conservative Party donors on Monday:
“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception.
“I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”
The size of Trump’s hands became one of the 2016 presidential election’s more bizarre water cooler moments.
During a GOP primary debate, Trump responded to then opponent Marco Rubio’s mockery of his allegedly “small” hands by saying: “I have to say this, he hit my hands. Nobody has ever hit my hands.
“I’ve never heard of this one. Look at those hands. Are they small hands? And he referred to my hands if they’re small, something else must be small.
“I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee you.”
The picture of May holding Trump’s hand at the White House was an unexpected, and unscripted, moment during the Prime Minister’s visit.
And May was criticised afterwards for appearing too eager to establish good relations with Trump amid his signing of an Executive Order cracking down on refugees and immigrants.
Number 10 later said the hand holding was mere “chivalry” between the world leaders.