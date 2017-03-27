Tensions between Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon have exploded on social media in a fall-out over Brexit and Scottish independence.

The pair held a tense meeting in Scotland where the UK Prime Minister refused to give ground on the Scottish First Minister’s demand for a second referendum.

Sturgeon said she was left “frustrated” by May - but suggested she had secured a concession over Brexit negotiations ending within 18 to 24 months.

This would mean the terms of the exit deal with Brussels would be clear enough to hold an independence vote before leaving the EU. Article 50 is being triggered later this week, triggering up to two years of negotiations.

But Downing Street pushed back on the suggestion a Brexit deal would be sown up within 18 months.