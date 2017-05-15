The Tories’ policy pledge to fight the “injustice” of the gender and race pay gap doesn’t go far enough, campaigners have said.

The party will commit in its manifesto to extending the Government’s pay gap reporting requirements so that businesses over a certain size must give breakdowns of pay by ethnicity, age and level of seniority.

Women in full-time work in Britain earn 13.9% less than men while Black, Asian & Minority Ethnic (BAME) graduates earn 10% less than their white counterparts.

Theresa May called this “an injustice which cannot be allowed in twenty-first century Britain”.

The Tory commitment would upgrade current pay gap reporting, which obliges businesses with at least 250 employees to publish information on differences in pay between men and women by April next year.