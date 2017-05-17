Theresa May Refuses To Confirm Philip Hammond Will Stay As Chancellor After The Election

Theresa May today refused to confirm if Philip Hammond will stay on as Chancellor after the election, as rumours of tensions between the pair grows.

On Wednesday morning Hammond did not deny reports that he was sometimes reduced to swearing in conversations with the Prime Minister’s team.

At a press conference in Canary Wharf in London hours later, the Prime Minister – standing alongside the Chancellor – did not answer the question of whether would stay as “next-door neighbours” should the Tories win the election.

When asked to give an “endorsement” of Hammond as Chancellor, May replied: Very happy to do so, as Philip says we have worked together over the years, for many years, longer than we would care to identify.

“That’s an age related comment, nothing else,” May added, to laughter.