A group of influential MPs has renewed pressure on Theresa May to provide an immediate guarantee over the rights of EU nationals in the UK. The Commons Exiting the EU Committee said the Government should act on its own and not wait for assurances over the position of British citizens in the EU. Ministers have said that while settling the status of EU nationals will be a “priority” in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations they need to be able to secure the rights of UK nationals at the same time.

Mark Runnacles via Getty Images Theresa May is under pressure to provide immediate guarantees for the rights of EU citizens

However the committee said it was “unconscionable” they should have to wait up to two years when the negotiations conclude before their position is clarified. Members of the group include include Michael Gove who was co-chairman of the official Vote Leave campaign. Committee chairman Hilary Benn said they had been left under a “cloud of uncertainty” and did not want to be used as “bargaining chips” in the talks.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE via Getty Images Michael Gove is among the MPs on the Exiting the EU committee