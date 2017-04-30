BREAKING: @theresa_may promises #Peston the @Conservatives will not raise VAT after #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/nwUHNaxr7T

Theresa May has signalled she will ditch David Cameron’s “tax lock” that committed the Conservative Party to not raise VAT, income tax or National Insurance.

The prime minister this morning did rule out raising VAT should she win the election, however she avoided making similar pledges on National Insurance or income tax.

May also hinted she would ditch Cameron’s pensions “triple-lock” method of increasing pensions.

The prime minister told ITV’s Peston on Sunday programme this morning: “We won’t be increasing VAT.”

The standard rate of VAT increased from 17.5%.to 20% in 2011.

Asked about the Conservative Party’s tax plans, May said she wanted “to reduce taxes on working families” but that it was “important we look at that overall burden of taxation”.

May left open the possibility of raising National Insurance or income tax for some people during a lengthy interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme.

“We have absolutely no plans to increase the level of tax but I’m also clear I don’t want to make specific proposals on taxes unless I’m absolutely sure I can deliver on those,” she said.

A Labour source told HuffPost UK: “We designed and executed a hit on May over VAT and it appears to have worked - as she has been bounced her into a VAT commitment - although it is still not far enough so we will be pushing harder.”