Theresa May Refuses To Guarantee Rights Of EU Citizens If There Is No Brexit Deal

Theresa May has refused to guarantee the right of EU citizens to remain in the UK if she fails to secure a Brexit deal with Brussels.

Speaking on LBC radio on Tuesday afternoon, the prime minister admitted “we don’t know what’s going to happen” to British citizens living in Europe in a no deal scenario.

May also refused to reveal which way she would vote if another EU referendum was held today. “I voted ‘Remain’ for good reasons at the time,” May said.

“I could sit here and I could say I’d still vote ‘Remain’ or I’d vote ‘Leave’ just to give you an answer,” May added. “But we are not having another referendum.”

The prime minister’s decision to tell MPs yesterday that the country should be prepared for the talks to collapse was interpreted as a no deal outcome becoming more likely than previously believed.

Her comments came shortly after European Council President Donald Tusk revealed Brexit talks could stall for a further two months.