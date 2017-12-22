Theresa May Rejects Grenfell Survivors' Call For Diverse Inquiry Panel

Theresa May has rejected calls from Grenfell survivors for an independent, diverse panel to sit alongside the head of a public inquiry into the disaster.

More than 22,000 people signed a petition, delivered to Downing Street by family members of those who died, amid doubts over inquiry leader Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s suitability.

It is feared that the retired Court of Appeal judge lacks first-hand experience of the complex cultural factors underpinning the tragedy.

Lawyers representing victims and survivors have also raised concerns about the inquiry’s ability to reflect the needs of the diverse community in north Kensington where the fire took place.

But in a letter to inquiry head Sir Martin on Friday, the prime minister said additional panel members should not be appointed so the first stage of the investigation could be complete “as quickly as reasonably possible”.

May, who by law is the only person who can authorise changes to the inquiry’s format, said she felt it had “the necessary expertise to undertake its work”.

“I am also very conscious of the need for the inquiry to complete its initial report as quickly as reasonably possible. I therefore consider that additional panel members should not be appointed at this stage,” she said.