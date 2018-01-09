The Tories' Waste Of Time Reshuffle Was Just A Distraction From Their Dismal Record

With the winter crisis engulfing our NHS, the living standards of hard-working people continuing to fall and Brexit plans in disarray, Monday’s alleged reshuffling has served as little more than an unnecessary distraction from the Tories’ dismal record in government.

After a New Year period which saw dramatic rail fares rises, thousands of operations cancelled and Theresa May finally give up on her plan to bring back fox hunting, the Tories had built up the reshuffle as a day when they would press reset on their continuing downward spiral and when Theresa May would finally show us who’s in charge. But when it came down to it, this was little more than a clumsy reshuffling of deckchairs.

The day started with the Tories’ Twitter account farcically announcing that Chris Grayling was to be made Party Chairman. This was frantically deleted, just in time to stop a wave of Tory voices rising up in protest at his appointment. Adding to the Tories’ IT woes, the Conservative website then went offline – an appropriate metaphor for a Government that seems to have switched off from governing the country.

After the Chris Grayling debacle, Brandon Lewis was eventually confirmed as the new Conservative Party Chair. As the person who once suggested that the Conservatives should use Disney’s language as a template for communicating their message, his appointment will suit a government stuck in fantasy land. James Cleverly was also appointed as his deputy. He has previously called for a “cap on donations” and thinks that the Tories are “too reliant on a small number of donors”. After last week’s news that the Tories received almost £13 million from just 64 individuals, it seems he’ll have his work cut out for him.