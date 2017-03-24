Footage has emerged showing Theresa May just 100 yards away from the Westminster terror attacker as she is rushed from Parliament after Khalid Masood mowed down pedestrians on Wednesday.

Just two minutes after Masood mounted the pavement on Westminster Bridge to target pedestrians, video show the Prime Minister being ushered into a car which then flees the scene.

Gunshots and loud noises can be heard in the video, obtained by The Sun, which was reportedly filmed at 2.42pm.

A timeline of how the events unfolded on the day, has Masood’s Hyundai Tucson 4x4 on the iconic bridge at about 2.40pm.