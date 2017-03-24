Footage has emerged showing Theresa May just 100 yards away from the Westminster terror attacker as she is rushed from Parliament after Khalid Masood mowed down pedestrians on Wednesday.
Just two minutes after Masood mounted the pavement on Westminster Bridge to target pedestrians, video show the Prime Minister being ushered into a car which then flees the scene.
Gunshots and loud noises can be heard in the video, obtained by The Sun, which was reportedly filmed at 2.42pm.
A timeline of how the events unfolded on the day, has Masood’s Hyundai Tucson 4x4 on the iconic bridge at about 2.40pm.
In the clip, May can be seen being directed to a waiting grey Jaguar XJ in the car park inside the Palace of Westminster complex.
But the Tory leader seems confused as she starts to gravitate towards the wrong vehicle and a police officer has to steer her towards the Jaguar.
The clip later appears to show a delay in May exiting the car park as the driver pulls forward and has to reverse after being told by an undercover police officer “do not go out there”.
A source told The Sun: “There was clear air between the spot where the terrorist was shot down and Mrs May’s car.
“There were no locked doors, just two open archways for vehicles. If there had been more than one attacker, God only knows what might have happened.
“They could have run straight through one of the open arches and tried to stab or shoot her.”
Just yards away from where the scene was filmed, casualties were left lying on the bridge where Masood had began his rampage.
Masood then smashed into parliament’s perimeter wall outside New Palace Yard before stabbing 48-year-old Keith Palmer to death.
The attacker was then shot several times by police officers and later died.
Ten people have now been arrested in relation to the attack that left four victims dead and 40 injured.
On Friday police named the 75-year-old man who died in the attack as Leslie Rhodes from Streatham.
Spanish teacher Aysha Frade and American tourist Kurt Cochran were also killed.
Police said on Friday that Masood’s birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao and that he was born in Dartford, Kent.