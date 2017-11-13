Theresa May has accused Russia of using fake news and meddling in elections in order to cause chaos in the West.

In an extraordinary attack, the British Prime Minister warned of Kremlin attempts to “weaponise information” as she argued a Brexit trade deal would support Europe’s commitment to free societies in the face of Russian threats to the international order.

Addressing the Lord Mayor’s Banquet at the City of London’s Guildhall, May highlighted Russia’s incursion in Ukraine, violations of the air space of several European countries and “a sustained campaign of cyber espionage and disruption”, including “meddling in elections” and hacking foreign ministries and parliaments.

The PM said Russia is seeking to “weaponise information” by planting “fake stories” and “photo-shopped images” in an attempt to “sow discord in the West and undermine our institutions”.