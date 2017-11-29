Theresa May has criticised Donald Trump directly for the first time after the President retweeted video propaganda produced by the UK’s far-right ‘Britain First’ party.

In an unprecedented condemnation of the White House, No10 hit out at Trump’s decision to share with his 43 million Twitter followers three inflammatory anti-Islam videos spread by Britain First’s Deputy Leader Jayda Fransen.

“Britain First seeks to divide communities through their use of hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tension,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“They cause anxiety to law-abiding people. British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far-right which is the antithesis of the values that this country represents: decency, tolerance and respect.

“It is wrong for the President to have done this.”