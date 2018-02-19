Theresa May has said Jeremy Corbyn should be “open and transparent” about allegations he was linked to communist spies.

Jan Sarkocy, a former Czech spy, has claimed the Labour leader was on his payroll during the Cold War.

Corbyn has strongly denied the accusation reported in the Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph. “These claims are a ridiculous smear and entirely false,” his office has said.

“The former Czechoslovak agent Jan Sarkocy’s account of his meetings with Jeremy was false 30 years ago, is false now and has no credibility whatsoever.”