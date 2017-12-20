In Wandsworth, 2,500 children will wake up homeless on Christmas Day, yet Theresa May is turning a blind eye. Demand the Government end this tragedy - spread the word! #PMQs pic.twitter.com/KsNUPDcIBa

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan said 2,500 children would wake up homeless in Wandsworth, south London, on Christmas Day. “When will this austerity driven government say enough is enough and put an and end to this tragedy?” she said during prime minister’s questions on Wednesday.

Theresa May has defended the government’s record on homelessness by arguing that just because there are thousands of homeless children it does not necessarily mean they have to sleep on the streets.

But May accused Allin-Khan of confusing the public. “Anyone hearing that will assume that means 2,500 children will be sleeping on our streets. It does not mean that,” she said.

“It’s important that we are clear about this for all those who hear those questions because as we all know, families with children who are accepted as homeless will be provided with accommodation and I would also point out to Hon Members opposite that statutory homelessness is lower now than it was for most of the period of the last Labour government.”

The prime minister added: “This government has lifted hundreds of thousands of children out of absolute poverty.”

Other Labour politicians hit back at May for her response.