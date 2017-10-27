Theresa May Says Westminster Sexual Harassment Claims 'Deeply Concerning'

Theresa May has urged staff of MPs who feel they have suffered sexual harassment in Westminster to report it to the police.
Downing Street said on Friday morning the prime minister believed the allegations were “deeply concerning”.
According to The Sun, women working in parliament have set up a WhatsApp group to share stories of harassment from men - including MPs.
The report claimed cabinet ministers are among those that female Westminster staff have advised each other to avoid.
Jeremy Corbyn said women working in parliament had to be “supported” and “protected” from harassment.
Asked about the report today, the prime minister’s spokesperson said “any reports of sexual harassment are deeply concerning”.
“I think the prime minister was very clear when we responded to the reports about Harvey Weinstein in the last few weeks that any unwanted sexual behaviour is completely unacceptable.
“And that is true in any walk of life, including politics. Any allegations that may come to light would be taken extremely seriously and we would advise people to come to the police if there is such an allegation so it is fully investigated.”
Speaking on LBC, Corbyn said May was right to encourage people to go to the police.
“Wherever there is an unequal power relationship in the workplace and women become vulnerable as a result of it, they have to be supported they have to be protected,” he said.
The Labour leader said all companies had to ensure they had processes in place to make sure anyone under “threat of being abused by a more powerful colleague” was given help.
Earlier this month, senior Tory MP Maria Miller revealed she has experienced sexual harassment on “numerous occasions”.
The chair of the Commons’ Equalities Committee, said the incidents were “too numerous to give an example” as she claimed the behaviour was still rife in “male-dominated industries”.
Labour MPs Jess Phillips and Mary Creagh as well as Conservative MP Theresa Villiers and Tory peer Baroness Jenkin have also spoken about the sexual harassment they have received.