Theresa May Says Westminster Sexual Harassment Claims 'Deeply Concerning'

Theresa May has urged staff of MPs who feel they have suffered sexual harassment in Westminster to report it to the police.

Downing Street said on Friday morning the prime minister believed the allegations were “deeply concerning”.

According to The Sun, women working in parliament have set up a WhatsApp group to share stories of harassment from men - including MPs.

The report claimed cabinet ministers are among those that female Westminster staff have advised each other to avoid.

Jeremy Corbyn said women working in parliament had to be “supported” and “protected” from harassment.