Reuters/Getty Theresa May fears Nicola Sturgeon will time a second referendum during Brexit

Theresa May reportedly fears the Scottish government will call another independence referendum around the same time she triggers the formal Brexit process under Article 50 next month. The Prime Minister is preparing for Nicola Sturgeon to use the start of the country’s exit from the European Union to call another vote on independence, The Sunday Times reported. May could reject it and risk a constitutional crisis or accept it and potentially imperil the future of the United Kingdom.

POOL New / Reuters Theresa May could reject a second independence referendum. She has met with Sturgeon on a number of occasions

She has promised to trigger Article 50 by April and expects to be able to stick to the timetable, despite ongoing parliamentary wrangling over the process. The report came as the Prime Minister urged voters in Scotland to use May’s council elections to make clear to First Minister Ms Sturgeon that they do not want to have another independence referendum. Ever since the UK voted to leave the EU but Scotland voted to stay in, there has been speculation that the Scottish government will seek to hold another referendum.