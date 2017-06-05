Theresa May Should Resign Over London Bridge Attack, Says Steve Hilton

Theresa May should resign as prime minister rather than be seeking to win a general election in three days time, David Cameron’s former top adviser has said.
Steve Hilton said on Twitter this morning the prime minister was “responsible” for “security failures” that resulted in terror attacks in London Bridge, Manchester and Westminster Bridge.
He said May “should be resigning not seeking re-election”.
HIlton also tweeted a picture of a newspaper article which reported May was putting pressure on the security services to crack down on extremism and accused the prime minister of “blame-shifting” after Saturday’s attack.
“Her spin doctors attack MI5, but she was in charge of them for years,” he said.
Hilton worked for Cameron in Downing Street in the early years of the coalition government formed in 2010.
He left No.10 in 2012 to move to the United States and now runs Crowdpac - a political internet crowdfunding platform.
Conservative candidate Nadine Dorries, who is seeking re-election to her Mid Bedfordshire seat, dismissed his attacks on May.