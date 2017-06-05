Theresa May Should Resign Over London Bridge Attack, Says Steve Hilton

Theresa May should resign as prime minister rather than be seeking to win a general election in three days time, David Cameron’s former top adviser has said.

Steve Hilton said on Twitter this morning the prime minister was “responsible” for “security failures” that resulted in terror attacks in London Bridge, Manchester and Westminster Bridge.

He said May “should be resigning not seeking re-election”.

HIlton also tweeted a picture of a newspaper article which reported May was putting pressure on the security services to crack down on extremism and accused the prime minister of “blame-shifting” after Saturday’s attack.

“Her spin doctors attack MI5, but she was in charge of them for years,” he said.