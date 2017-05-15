Theresa May has been subjected to a tongue-lashing by a voter complaining about Tory cuts to disability benefits.

Cathy, who has learning difficulties, confronted the Prime Minister on a walkabout in Abingdon market in Oxfordshire on Monday.

In one of the toughest encounters May has had to endure on the general election campaign trail so far, she was told to her face the hardship felt by those who have borne the brunt of the Conservative changes to benefits.

“The fat cats keep the money and us lot get nothing!” Cathy told the PM.

She went on to describe how she had lost her carer and how others with disabilities had suffered as the Disability Living Allowance is replaced by the new Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

“Do you know what I want? I want my Disability Living Allowance to come back,” Cathy told the PM. “Not have PIPs and get nothing.”

“I can’t live on £100 a month. They just took it all away from me.”

May tried to say that she was giving mental health more priority but Cathy interrupted to say: “I mean people in wheelchairs, and everybody, not just myself. For all of us!”