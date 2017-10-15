Theresa May has been invited to a summit so she can hear first-hand the “horrifying stories” of people on Universal Credit. SNP MP Drew Hendry has written to the Prime Minister about the “devastation” being caused by the scheme, which is being piloted in his constituency of Inverness Nairn Badenoch and Strathspey. A summit is being hosted by Hendry on November 3 and the British leader is being urged to attend to hear some of the consequences of the roll out.

Universal Credit has been slowly introduced across the country and is expected to be fully in place by 2022. Once complete, more than seven million households will receive it. The brainchild of Iain Duncan Smith, Universal Credit combines six of the main welfare benefits into a single payment, but the scheme has been heavily criticised.

Hendry said in his letter to May that he felt “compelled” to contact her following comments made at Wednesday’s PMQs and said the matter had been “long ignored” by her government. On Wednesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for May to “show some humanity” and make it free to call the Universal Credit helpline. Calls to the Universal Credit helpline can cost up to 9p a minute from a landline, or between 3p and 55p a minute from a mobile. In Wales the calls are free. Hendry said that his constituents face difficulties in accessing services online and have to travel long distances, sometimes up to an hour on the bus, to hand in paperwork to the job centre. He said that “the usual wait on a call is around 30 minutes”.

