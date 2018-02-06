Theresa May Says Women Can Succeed In Politics Without Being A 'Stereotype Of A Man'

Theresa May has advised younger women they do not need to be the “stereotype of a man” in order to have a successful career in politics.

Speaking to journalists to mark the 100-year anniversary of some women getting the vote on Tuesday, the prime minister was asked what advice she would give to her younger self .

“When I first became an MP there were only 13 Conservative women MPs. The number is considerably more now – over 60,” she said.

“I think the important thing for a woman in politics, I would say, is be yourself, actually. Women do often approach ... their way of doing politics is sometimes different from men. It’s the same in business as well. That it doesn’t mean it’s not just as good and it is just as good.

“Be yourself. Don’t feel you have to be a stereotype of a man to get on in politics, be yourself, and believe in what you’re doing.”

May, who was first elected to parliament in 1997, said she had been focused on “taking steps to improve the lives of women” in all her ministerial positions.