Theresa May Tells The One Show There Are 'Boy And Girl' Jobs At Home

Theresa May has revealed she thinks there are ‘boy jobs and girl jobs’ at home and that husband Philip is in sole charge of taking the bins out as the couple appeared on BBC’s The One Show. Philip also let slip his wife harboured ambitions to be PM for more than seven years - when she was a member of the shadow cabinet. In an interview aimed at showcasing the ‘personal’ side of May - who has been being ‘robotic’ at various points during her general election campaign - the couple said there was give and take in every marriage. “I get to decide when I take the bins out, not if I take them out,” Philip joked. “There’s boy jobs and girl jobs, you see,” May added.

Asked how long she had wanted to be Prime Minister, May said she had stayed focused on whatever job she was doing at the time - before Philip revealed she spoke of climbing the ladder long before deciding to run to be party leader. May became the first of the Tories’ 1997 MPs to sit on the frontbench when she was appointed Shadow Education and Employment Secretary in 1999. But her husband said he didn’t hear her speak of higher ambitions until later. “I never heard Theresa say she wanted to be Prime Minister until she was well-established in the shadow cabinet,” he told the programme.

May also told of a ‘fake news’ report in a local paper when she first decided to stand as a parliamentary candidate. “One of the newspapers reported I would have trouble...because of my new baby. Well, we didn’t have a baby,” she said. “We didn’t think anything more of it, until that afternoon my mother-in-law rang.” Philip said his mother asked if there was something they hadn’t told her. “She was disappointed,” the PM added.

Philip, 59, spoke of the ‘enormous privilege’ he felt at being married to the leader of the country. He said: “It’s very humbling really, that so many people are entrusting their futures to Theresa and the team she leads. “There isn’t really a downside, but if you’re the kind of man who expects his tea to be on the table at six o’clock then you are going to be disappointed. Although Theresa is a very good cook.” The couple, who met at Oxford, have been married nearly 37 years and said they enjoy walking holidays in Wales - and it was on one of these trips that May reportedly decided to call an early election. “When we were going through the process of triggering Article 50 it became clear that other parties were looking ahead to disrupt negotiations,” she said. “I thought it was important to have an election to get a clear mandate. “In this role you are making tough decisions and whatever you are looking at and whatever you are doing...when you have decided what you think is right you should get on with the job.”

