Britain has raised the terror threat level from severe to critical for first time since 2007 in the aftermath of the Manchester attack, Theresa May has said.

It is the first time the threat level has been raised to its highest since 2007. In an address to the nation, the Prime Minister said the increased threat level will see Operation Temperer enacted, which will mean up to 5,000 troops could be called on to take over armed police patrol duties under police command.

It is possible that there is a “wider group of individuals” were responsible for the Manchester explosion, she added.

The heightened concern followed 22 people being killed and 59 injured in the Manchester Arena suicide attack.

British police identified the attacker as Manchester-born Salman Abedi, 22.

May said the move was a “proportionate and sensible response” as she condemned the “callous and the cowardly” Monday attack.

May said the measures include replacing police officers who now guard “key sites” with members of the military operating under police command.

She added the public “might also see military personnel deployed at certain events such as concerts and sports matches.”

May said:

“In my statement earlier today I said police and security services needed ton investigate whether or not Abedi was acting alone. Those investigations continue. But the work undertaken throughout the day has revealed that it is a possibility we cannot ignore that there is a wider group of individuals linked to this attack “This morning I said that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), the independent organisation responsible for setting the threat level on the basis of the intelligence available, was keeping the threat level under constant review. “It has now concluded on the basis of today’s investigations that the threat level should be increased for the time being, from severe to critical. “This means that their assessment is not only that an attack remains highly likely but that a further attack may be imminent. “The change in the threat level means there will be additional resources and support made available to the police as they work to keep us all safe. “As a result of JTAC’s decision, the police has asked for authorisation from the Secretary of State for Defence to deploy a number of armed military personnel in support of their armed officers. “His request is part of a well-established plan known as Operation Temperer in which the armed forces and the police involved are well-trained and well-prepared to work in this kind of environment “The Secretary of State for Defence has approved this request and Operation Temperer is now in force. “This means that armed officers responsible for guarding key sites will be replaced by members of the armed forces which will allow the police to significantly increase the number of officers on patrol in key locations.”

She added: