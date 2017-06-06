Theresa May Vows To Tear Up Human Rights Laws To Tackle Islamist Terrorism

Theresa May is vowing to tear up human rights laws that stand in the way of her fight against terrorism.

In a speech this evening, the Prime Minister called for greater powers to restrict the movement of terror suspects - even if authorities are unable to convince a judge the measure is needed.

May also called for longer prison sentences for people convicted of terrorist offences and promised to make it easier to deport foreign terrorists back to their home countries.

It has been suggested the Tory leader may need to pull out of aspects of the European Convention on Human Rights to push through the changes.