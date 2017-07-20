PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May is to take a three-week holiday this summer in Italy and Switzerland, Downing Street has revealed. The Prime Minister will head off on Monday for a five-day break in northern Italy, followed by a further fortnight in the Swiss Alps, No.10 said. She will briefly visit Belgium between the two legs of her trip, to attend an official World War One centenary commemoration of the battle of Passchendaele. The PM’s spokeswoman said that May and her husband Philip would spend much of their break walking together. “She’s obviously a big fan of walking, walking will be a strong feature of the holiday.”

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images David Davis with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Asked if the PM was taking three weeks consecutively because she was ‘tired’, the spokeswoman replied it been a “very busy week”in Parliament and Whitehall. “[With] Government announcements from HS2 to the education announcement to the state pension announcements and others, it’s been a productive and busy week. “The PM has been getting on with the job of government and as you would expect, she will take a holiday. She is looking forward to her holiday.” Her foreign trip comes just days after the crunch talks on Brexit started their second phase, with Brexit Secretary David Davis making clear “areas of difference” with Brussels. With her authority over the Tory party weakened by her loss of a Commons majority in the June general election, she warned her Cabinet this week against “backbiting” and leaks.

PA Archive/PA Images Theresa May with husband Philip in the Swiss Alps in 2016.

The PM made her fateful decision to call a snap election while on her last walking holiday with her husband, in Snowdonia in Wales at Easter. Labour’s Shadow Equalities Minister Dawn Butler was quick to make the connection, suggesting another election would be a great idea.

I hope PM goes for a long walk again.. she comes up with some great ideas... hint hint😉 — (((Dawn Butler MP))) (@DawnButlerBrent) July 20, 2017

May will still “be in charge” and “she will be constantly updated from Downing Street”. Asked who would chair emergency Cobra and other key meetings in her absence, the spokeswoman replied: “There are various ministers on duty over the period.” First Secretary of State Damian Green and Brexit Secretary David Davis are among those who could step in in London. An official photo of the Mays in northern Italy will be taken at the start of the trip. Reaction on Twitter to the big break was mixed.

Ah well not like there is a ticking clock on the Art 50 negs nor has she wasted months with a snap GE.... https://t.co/ztAi8YZGoP — Simon Vessey (@Simon_Vessey) July 20, 2017

The rest of Europe thinks: poor woman, she only gets three weeks? https://t.co/8va09ysn3V — Jennifer O'Mahony (@jaomahony) July 20, 2017

What could possibly go wrong while she is away ... ? https://t.co/rplZrEsDlo — Greg Hurst (@GregHurstTimes) July 20, 2017