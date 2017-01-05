The move would delight the most eurosceptic Brexit campaigners and worry those who backed Remain in equal measure.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the prime minister will use her speech to signal she is not afraid of a so-called hard Brexit that would take the UK out of the single market.

The appointment was welcomed by Labour but Ukip said the role should have been given to a “committed Brexiteer”.

He is being succeeded next week by career diplomat Sir Tim Barrow, a former ambassador to Russia described by No 10 as a “seasoned and tough negotiator” who will help the Government make a success of Brexit.

May moved swiftly to draw a line under the row sparked by the surprise resignation of UK permanent representative Sir Ivan Rogers by agreeing his replacement within 36 hours of his notice to quit.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis are contributing to the content of the address, which is expected later in January.

The announcement comes amid accusations by the disgruntled outgoing top UK civil servant in Brussels that the government lacks an exit strategy.

Theresa May is preparing to make a major speech on Brexit in which she will reportedly say Britain will pull out of the single market if the European Union fails to make concessions on freedom of movement.

In a fiery resignation letter, Sir Ivan had hit out at the “ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking” of politicians and said civil servants still did not know the Government’s plans for Brexit.

It sparked a war of words, with prominent Brexiteers Iain Duncan Smith and Peter Lilley accusing the diplomat of “sour grapes” while former senior civil servant Lord Ricketts attacked the “denigration” of the long-serving mandarin.

Brussels officials said Sir Ivan’s resignation meant the UK had lost a “professional” diplomat who had always “loyally defended” his Government.

Boris Johnson said Sir Tim was “just the man” to secure the best deal for the UK.

“Tim Barrow has been invaluable since I joined the Foreign Office in July and I want to personally thank him for his relentless energy, wise counsel and steadfast commitment,” he said.

“He is just the man to get the best deal for the UK and will lead UKRep with the same skill and leadership he has shown throughout his career. I wish him all the best.”